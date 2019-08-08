Douglas M. Williams Sells 37,540 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) COO Douglas M. Williams sold 37,540 shares of HMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $1,423,892.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $38.60. 694,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.72. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on HMS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

