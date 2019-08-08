Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.08-2.12 for the period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.
NYSE DEI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 4,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $42.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 51.49%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
