Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.14. Donegal Group shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 74 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a P/E ratio of 275.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

