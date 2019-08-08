DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.55

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

