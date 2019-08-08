Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,341,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,629,000 after buying an additional 1,024,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after buying an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 245,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,416,000 after buying an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,803,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Duncan C. Macnaughton sold 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $935,021.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 342,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,815. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

