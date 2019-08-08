Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Releases Earnings Results

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.
DXYN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,492. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Dixie Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.