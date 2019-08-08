Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Releases Earnings Results

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.

DXYN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,492. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

