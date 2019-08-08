Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Mary K. Bush Sells 993 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.47. 204,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,797. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

