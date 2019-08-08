Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $51.10

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.81, but opened at $51.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.75, with a volume of 495,084 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 2,989.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 324,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 313,937 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 900.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

