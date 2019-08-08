Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay Sells 300 Shares

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $24,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,175.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Alan Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $35,568.00.

NYSE DIN traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $83.22. 69,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.36. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

