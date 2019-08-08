Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $90.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Novaexchange, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007233 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004060 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 97.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

