Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Announces Earnings Results

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of DO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $869.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC set a $11.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $170,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.