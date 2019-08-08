DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

DHT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DHT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $776.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.37 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHT. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.28.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

