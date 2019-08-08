DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

DHT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% annually over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect DHT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $776.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded DHT from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

