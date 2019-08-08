Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.91 ($10.37).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €5.29 ($6.15) on Monday. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $639.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.19.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

