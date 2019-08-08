Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.93 ($48.76).

DWNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €32.93 ($38.29). The company had a trading volume of 769,168 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €33.11.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

