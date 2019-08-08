Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €33.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.88 ($40.56).

Shares of DPW opened at €28.69 ($33.35) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.19.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

