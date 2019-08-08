Deutsche Bank Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $29.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE GDOT traded down $19.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.51. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 6,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $321,907.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,274.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $270,348.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,543.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,238 shares of company stock valued at $630,772. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 708.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.