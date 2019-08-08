Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.93.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $130.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,945. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 102.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $2,602,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

