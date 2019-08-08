Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $87.75. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,322. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $735,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $2,072,756.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

