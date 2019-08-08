Deutsche Bank Increases Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $43.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.96.

ZG traded down $9.18 on Thursday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 93,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -156.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

