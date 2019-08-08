Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:DGC traded up C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.94. 1,017,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Detour Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.38 and a 12 month high of C$25.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 125.34.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

