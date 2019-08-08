Desjardins Lowers Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$5.50

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 168.29% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,460,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,504. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.57. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The company has a market cap of $493.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvista Energy will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,193 shares in the company, valued at C$194,526.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,650 shares of company stock worth $100,563.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.