Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 2.12. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $399,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,666 shares of company stock worth $2,272,053. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.