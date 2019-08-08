Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,128,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,357,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $53,144,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.25. 3,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.