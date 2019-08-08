Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 75.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $265,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $630,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 113,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $8,083,780.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,534,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,136,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,875 shares of company stock worth $31,013,963. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

