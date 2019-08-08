Dearborn Partners LLC Has $48.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for 3.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $48,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $216.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.21. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.17 and a 12-month high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

