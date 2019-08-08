Dearborn Partners LLC Has $28.42 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.2% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $292,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

