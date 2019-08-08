Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,422 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xilinx worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,206.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Xilinx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Xilinx stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.