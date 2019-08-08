Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $120.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

