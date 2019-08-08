Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 5,178 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,760 shares of company stock worth $7,464,088. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.08. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $197.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

