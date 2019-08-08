Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 159 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 260.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.03.

NYSE BLK opened at $430.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

