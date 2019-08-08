Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $450.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Daseke updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,030. Daseke has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55.

Get Daseke alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.