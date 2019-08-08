Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. 849,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,771,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,179,000 after acquiring an additional 119,385 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,106,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

