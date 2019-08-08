CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. FIG Partners cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,077,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,424,000 after buying an additional 236,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,374,000 after buying an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,572,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,229,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

