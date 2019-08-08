Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 19.7% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $23,659,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $333,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

NYSE:SPB opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $92.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

