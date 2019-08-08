Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,267,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,040,000 after buying an additional 407,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,356,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,982,000 after purchasing an additional 357,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,981,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,309 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,701,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,399,000 after purchasing an additional 208,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $1,110,559.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $692,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $147.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.