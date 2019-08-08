Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $139.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

