Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $59.68 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.70 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

