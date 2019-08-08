Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 538,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $12,467,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,874,596 shares of company stock valued at $77,046,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBF. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

