Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,656,024,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,502 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.02.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

