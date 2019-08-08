Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,830 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $126,150.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

