Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after buying an additional 656,821 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14,261.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 387,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,613,000 after buying an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,400,000 after buying an additional 227,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $21,156,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $150.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $160.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

