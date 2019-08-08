CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.90%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.31 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.31 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $50.97. 457,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CSG Systems International news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

