CROAT (CROAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $49.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $72,433.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 68,190,289 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

