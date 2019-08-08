Credit Suisse Group Trims Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Target Price to $31.00

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.91.

NYSE:FLR opened at $20.14 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other news, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $501,869.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,891,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,591,000 after buying an additional 2,222,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,583,000 after buying an additional 1,083,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,056,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after buying an additional 1,009,149 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 615,415 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after buying an additional 389,159 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

