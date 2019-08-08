Crave One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Crave has a total market capitalization of $60,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crave has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crave coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crave Coin Profile

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc . The official website for Crave is crave.cc

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

