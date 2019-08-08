Craig Hallum Reiterates In-Line Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 717,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of 269.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.41. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $330.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $112,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,633.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $34,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at $18,514,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $5,949,000. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $4,944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $4,601,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at $4,513,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

