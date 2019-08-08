Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.42% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Market close, BREW reported lower-than-expected 2Q19 revenue and EPS results compared to both Maxim and consensus estimates. Gross margins were 38.5%, higher than both our estimate of 36.7% and consensus of 36.6%.””

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BREW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

BREW stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 220,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $300.82 million, a PE ratio of 74.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

