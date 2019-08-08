Cowen Reaffirms Outperform Rating for MRC Global (NYSE:MRC)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

MRC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MRC Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MRC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of MRC opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). MRC Global had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 141,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

