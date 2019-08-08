Cott (NYSE:COT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COT. ValuEngine cut Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Cott and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cott from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Cott from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE COT traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98. Cott has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cott by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after acquiring an additional 654,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cott by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,805,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,458,000 after acquiring an additional 283,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cott in the 4th quarter valued at $31,133,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cott by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 540,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cott by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

